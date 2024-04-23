5 people, including 2 children, found dead in Oklahoma City home: police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City police discovered the bodies of five people, including at least two children, inside a home on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a house on the city’s southwest side around 9:30 a.m. and found the victims, who all had injuries consistent with homicide, said police Sgt. Gary Knight.

“This wasn’t a carbon monoxide situation or anything like that,” Knight said. “These are five people who were killed.”

Knight said a man and woman were among those who were found dead, but he didn’t know the gender or ages of all the victims.

He said officers who arrived on the scene backed out of the home after determining all the victims were deceased and that investigators were obtaining a search warrant before they started combing through the scene for evidence.

Police cars along road in SW Oklahoma City.

Mustang Public Schools later confirmed two current students and one former student were among the victims.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share some very sad news with all of you today. Earlier today, we confirmed that a tragedy occurred at a home within our district, and we can now confirm the deaths of two of our students (a 6th-grade student attending Meadow Brook Intermediate and a 9th-grade student attending Mustang High School) along with a recent (2023) MPS graduate,” Mustang Public Schools Superintendent Charles Bradley said in a statement.

“We are shocked, and our hearts are broken; this tragedy simply defies understanding,” his statement continued.

Bradley said a crisis response team was present at schools on Monday to help students and faculty, and they will “continue to be in place moving forward for as long as they are needed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

