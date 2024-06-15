1 dead, 4 hospitalized in apparent drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale, police say

One person died and four others were hospitalized after an apparent drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night, police said.

Officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 2300 block of Northwest Eighth Street shortly after 7 p.m. and found five men who had been shot, Det. Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the police department, said in an email.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took all five men to Broward Health Medical Center. Adamson said late Friday that one man was pronounced dead at the hospital and one man is in critical condition. The three others injured are expected to survive, she said.

Adamson said the shooter or shooters fled before officers arrived in the area west of Interstate 95 between Sunrise and Sistrunk boulevards. She did not provide information about any car involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.