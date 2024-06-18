5 people arrested during sobriety checkpoint in Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County arrested five people during a sobriety checkpoint on Friday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) said that its officers worked with Takoma Park Police, Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Authority Police to conduct the checkpoint on northbound New Hampshire Avenue near Sligo Creek Parkway.

The checkpoint started around 10 p.m., according to a previous release from MCPD.

Evidence collected during a sobriety checkpoint. (Image courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

Evidence collected during a sobriety checkpoint. (Image courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

Evidence collected during a sobriety checkpoint. (Image courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

Evidence collected during a sobriety checkpoint. (Image courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

Montgomery County Public Schools announces new superintendent

Police said that the five people who were arrested were accused of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.