5-year-old runs into street while playing and is struck and killed, Missouri cops say

A 5-year-old boy was fatally hit while playing outside, Missouri police said.

The boy ran between two parked cars and into the street, then was struck by a truck, according to St. Louis police.

He had been playing outside near the road around 5:30 p.m. on March 10, according to police

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital shortly after the accident and was pronounced dead, police said.

A 39-year-old man hit the child, according to police. The driver was not speeding or driving recklessly, and no charges have been filed against him, Lt. Paul Lauer told KTVI.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

