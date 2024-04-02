5-year-old killed, teenager injured in ATV crash in Kentucky: 'Vehicle lost control'

A 5-year-old was killed and a teenager injured in an ATV crash in Kentucky, state authorities said.

Kentucky State Police in a recent press release said that initial investigation indicates the two were operating an ATV on private property near Jackson a little before noon Saturday when "the vehicle lost control causing the passenger, a 5-year-old juvenile to be ejected from the vehicle." Jackson is located approximately 100 miles from Frankfort.

The young child was pronounced deceased on scene by the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office, while the ATV operator, Makayla Marshall, 19, was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police added that helmets were in use at the time of the collision.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

