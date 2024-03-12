5-year-old girl and teen taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in northern Durham

A 5-year-old girl and a 16-year-old teenager were shot Tuesday afternoon in the Braggtown neighborhood area north of downtown Durham.

Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Dearborn Drive around 2:52 p.m. and found the children with injuries that were deemed non-life threatening, according to a news release.

Durham EMS took them to the hospital.

Police say the shots were fired from a passing car.

Police announced no arrests or suspect information and did not say whether the two children were the intended victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext. 29252 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in Durham on Jan. 18 when a man fired into a home on Liberty Street in East Durham. Police are continuing to search for the suspect.