A New Jersey family is suing an elevator company after a 5-year-old girl’s arm got caught in an elevator door. Zoe Garatziotis was rushed to the hospital after the incident at a building in Hoboken, New Jersey. She had 20 stitches in what a police report calls a "severe laceration." Her lawyer, Edward Capozzi, used the elevator in his building to show Inside Edition’s Steven Fabian what he says is the correct gap.

