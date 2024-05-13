5-year-old Fort Collins girl dies after getting caught in swing set

DENVER (KDVR) — A 5-year-old Fort Collins girl has died after she was strangled in her swing set.

Aurora Masters had been in the hospital since the incident last week. FOX31’s Greg Nieto has been in touch with her family members, who said she passed away on Saturday.

“Our sweet Aurora Rae (Ray of sunshine as many of you have told us) is continuing evaluations to maximize her ability to donate her organs and tissues,” great aunt Brenda Kennedy wrote on a fundraiser page over the weekend.

Kennedy told FOX31 that Aurora had somehow gotten caught up in a swing, which strangled her. She had been receiving care at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Her family said money donated to the fundraiser, including a fundraising event over the weekend in Loveland, will go toward the girl’s celebration of life, with any excess to be donated to organizations in Aurora’s name.

