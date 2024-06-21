5-year-old’s death ruled a drug overdose; police still investigating

A 5-year-old’s cause of death has been revealed nearly three months after he was found dead in a Dayton home.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell has spent the day digging into the case. He’ll break down what today’s findings mean for the investigation tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

>> Ohio rated as one of the worst states in the US, study says

Charles Brown was found dead at a home on Benning Place in Dayton on March 30. Today, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled his death accidental drug overdose.

Brown had a lethal dose of fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, and xylazine in his system, according to the coroner’s office.



