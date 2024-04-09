5-year-old boy saves his family from a ferocious, Warren apartment fire

At 5, Juwan Perry Jr. is too young to comprehend the news media attention surrounding him and the enormity that his common-sense actions last week had on his mother, six siblings, neighbors — and metro Detroit.

But someday, he will — and has the TV news reports to detail what happened and possibly a special citation from the Warren Fire Department. The agency recommended the boy for the honor because he probably saved lives.

"To wake up and have the wherewithal to tell his mom the apartment is on fire" is well beyond what you'd expect of a boy his age, Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams told the Free Press on Tuesday. "This would have been a tragedy, with everybody sleeping."

Early Friday — sometime before 4:46 p.m. when the firefighters were alerted — a fire broke out at 6735 Ford, McAdams said. By the time the first responders got there, he added, thick smoke and hit flames were everywhere.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials do not believe it is suspicious. The apartment was a total loss, and the fire appears to have started in a bedroom near an outlet and a space heater, a common culprit for these types of fires, the commissioner said.

Since then, Juwan has been hailed as "a hero to his family" and neighbor by WJBK-TV (Channel 2) for waking up his mother, Brittany Lee, "just in time" to save everyone's lives and help get his siblings out of their home and to their car.

The Free Press left a message with Lee.

Five-year-old saves family of eight and neighbors

The Fox station reported that all of the family’s possessions "were lost in the fire," but, fortunately, no one was injured. The report also detailed how people who heard about the fire, the young boy’s actions, and the loss his family is facing can help.

In addition, the local CBS station, WWJ-TV (Channel 62), reported Monday that Lee told them she had been up late, dozed off, and at about 4:30 a.m. she woke up as Juwan shouted, "Mom," and then sprung into action to get everyone out of the home.

"Thank God," Lee told WWJ, that "we all made it out safely and nobody got hurt." She explained to the TV station that after her son woke her up, she saw "black smoke and fire" and her next thought was: "I have to get my kids out."

As part of the online reports, the TV stations also posted two GoFundMe links that include photos and more information about where money can be sent to help the family and neighbor, along with how much has been raised.

Proceeds from one fundraiser at https://gofund.me/8eb22c7c are set go directly to Lee and her family, WJBK said. As of Tuesday morning, more than $9,600 had been donated. The other, https://gofund.me/b0e15a7d, had raised more than $1,000, with the money set to be split between Lee and her neighbor, Taryan Morris.

The family, the commissioner said, is temporarily staying in a hotel room provided by the Salvation Army.

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 5-year-old Warren boy saves family from an apartment fire