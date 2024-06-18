5-year-old boy drowns in pool in Leroy Twp., near Williamston

LEROY TWP. — A 5-year-old boy drowned in a pool Monday in Leroy Township, near Williamston.

Deputies from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a release they responded to the 2900 block of East Grand River Avenue at 7:30 p.m. for a drowning incident.

“A 5-year-old boy was located in a pool by his family,” deputies said.

First responders began CPR, and the boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

The boy’s name is not being released.

“Our thoughts go out to the boy’s family, friends and the community during this difficult time,” deputies said.

Contact editor Susan Vela at svela@lsj.com or 248-873-7044. Follow her on Twitter @susanvela.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 5-year-old boy drowns in pool in Leroy Twp., near Williamston