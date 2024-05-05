5-year-old among 3 shot at gathering in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman and two juveniles were shot in Fresno while at a family gathering Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 7:45 p.m. they responded to a ShotSpotter activation as well as calls regarding a victim of a shooting near Hedges and Rowell Avenues.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they were notified of other victims of the shooting at the scene.

Police were able to gather the victims and transport them to a local hospital in stable condition. The victims were described as a 5-year-old with a minor injury to the foot, a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm, and a juvenile male with a wound to his neck.

Investigators say some type of family gathering was taking place at the time of the shooting but it is currently unknown the relationship of the victims to the gathering.

Detectives say the suspects fled in a vehicle after the shooting.

Police are actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.