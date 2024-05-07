5 North Florida residents elected as delegates to Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The "Soul of the Nation" slate card for five candidates who ran together to become delegates to the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Five North Florida residents, all active in Democratic Party campaigns, were elected last month to serve as 2nd Congressional District delegates to the Democratic National Convention Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

The delegates are Judy Mount, 1st vice chair of the Florida Democratic Party; Savannah Atkins, a Leon County Young Democrat; Dave Jacobsen, president of Florida AFSCME Retirees Chapter 79; Elijah Hooks, a member of FAMU College Democrats; and John Hedrick, a Leon County Democratic state committeeman.

The five ran together as a slate that they called “Soul of the Nation,” based on their diversity in age, race and gender. Several of those elected have served as delegates before, including in 2020, when it was held virtually because of the COVID outbreak. The younger delegates will be going for the first time, Jacobsen said.

Mount, chair of the Jackson County Democratic Executive Committee and a state committeewoman, has served at every Democratic national convention since 2008.

“It’s just going to be exciting getting everything going, and getting everybody on the right track and ... coming together unified to get President Joe Biden reelected,” Mount said.

Jacobsen, former president of the Democratic Club of North Florida, served as a delegate in 2016 and 2020. At 80, he said he doesn't expect to attend another convention

"This will this will be a pinnacle for me and my political career,” he said.

The election for CD2 delegates was held April 20 at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office and locations in Marianna and Panama City. Jacobsen said Patricia Byrd is expected to be selected as an at-large delegate.

More than a dozen others ran for delegate, including Leon County Commissioner Rick Minor, who filed to run but opted not to campaign. Minor said he hopes to attend the convention as one of the party’s political leader/elected official delegates, who will be selected later.

County Commissioner Rick Minor participates in a Blueprint meeting on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

“I entered my name in the district delegate election, but when I learned that friends who helped me in my County Commission races were also running, I couldn’t bring myself to campaign against them,” Minor said in an email. “So, I’ve now applied to be a PLEO delegate, and we’ll see what happens.”

“This year’s presidential election is literally about preserving American democracy,” Minor added, “and the convention will be an opportunity for Democrats to convey that to voters.”

