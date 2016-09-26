5 myths on the economy you’ll hear from Trump and Clinton tonight

The US economy needs some fresh new thinking: to boost growth beyond current anemic levels, create new kinds of high-paying jobs and adapt to a digital economy making many traditional jobs obsolete. The two presidential candidates, however, seem to be drawing their ideas from the past.

Republican Donald Trump seems nostalgic for the smokestack economy of the 1960s and 70s, with a focus on bringing back manufacturing jobs that have largely disappeared. Democrat Hillary Clinton favors traditional stimulus programs and other types of government aid that might have worked 20 or 30 years ago, but are largely unaffordable today. Voters watching tonight’s debate should be skeptical when they hear the candidates make the following claims.

FROM TRUMP:

Trade is killing American jobs. Trump says frequently that “China is eating our lunch” and “Mexico is killing us.” One of his central tenets is that free-trade deals have let American businesses ship jobs overseas, with no corresponding gains here at home. It’s undoubtedly true that US companies have hired millions of workers overseas as they’ve globalized, while the number of US manufacturing jobs has declined. But Trump doesn’t account for the benefits of free trade to American workers and consumers, which are enormous: Goods are cheaper, US firms are more competitive and innovation happens faster.

Free trade does generate losers (as does the sort of protectionism Trump seems to favor). The solution is to develop programs that more effectively help those displaced by free trade—not punishing everybody who benefits from free trade by rolling it back.

Immigrants are taking American jobs. Trump also has an aggressive anti-immigration policy: He wants to deport most of the 11 million people in the country illegally, and put strict new limits on who can legally migrate to the United States. This is partly for security reasons, but Trump also blames immigrants for pushing wages down and unemployment up. Many economists, however, say we need more legal immigrants, not fewer, because an aging population will tighten the labor force and leave too many jobs unfilled. That will limit economic growth. An expanding labor force, by contrast, means more people are earning money and spending it, which boosts demand for goods and services, leading to more employment and better-paying jobs. Immigrants also start new businesses at a higher rate that native-born Americans, another boon for growth.

As for people in the country illegally, many are working at jobs that might go unfilled if they leave. That’s not an excuse for tolerating illegal immigration. But there would be an economic cost to deporting undocumented workers, which Trump hasn’t addressed.

FROM CLINTON:

Tax hikes will generate revenue for stimulus programs. Clinton favors an aggressive effort to build $300 billion worth of new roads, bridges, ports, schools and other types of infrastructure, to create jobs and make the US economy more competitive. There’s nothing wrong with that—except that somebody has to pay for it. She’d get the money from new tax hikes on the wealthy—something that has no chance of passing any Congress we’re likely to have during the next four years. At a minimum, anti-tax Republicans will control the House for the foreseeable future; Clinton could just as plausibly say she’ll raise the $300 billion by selling candy bars to everybody on the planet. The most Congress might do during the next four years is pass corporate tax reform that lowers—not raises—tax rates, while closing dozens of corporate loopholes and raising about the same amount of revenue. Broader tax reform targeting individuals is still many years off.

Free college will restore prosperity. Clinton has adopted the Bernie Sanders idea of making community colleges and public universities free for students from families with income up to $125,000. Wouldn’t it be nice! The only problem, as usual, is somebody has to pay for this. Clinton says the feds would pick up part of the tab, while “states will have to step up and meet their obligations as well.” That’s code for new state and/or local taxes, something taxpayers might not agree with. There’s also the risk of messy unintended consequences, such as skyrocketing tuition for students who don’t qualify for aid, due to the increased demand for a college education as more students attend school.

FROM BOTH TRUMP AND CLINTON:

Tax cuts are coming! It’s a campaign tradition—handing out theoretical goodies to the middle class. Trump wants to cut taxes for just about everybody, with his cuts totaling something like $4.4 trillion over a decade. Clinton’s giveback is smaller, with unspecified new breaks for small-business owners and “working families.” But there’s no money in the federal coffers for tax breaks, and if anything, Washington needs to figure out ways to get new revenue, to pay for entitlement costs that are certain to rise far faster than inflation. And promises that tax cuts will pay for themselves by making the economy grow faster have been disproven: George W. Bush cut taxes in 2001 and 2003, to stimulate the economy, and it only pushed the national debt higher. That, in fact, seems to be one thing every presidential candidate could safely promise: A bigger national debt at the end of their first term.

Rick Newman's latest book is Liberty for All: A Manifesto for Reclaiming Financial and Political Freedom. Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman.