The 5 Most Promising Exoplanets ... So Far

On Monday, NASA announced it would hold a press conference on a “discovery beyond our solar system.” During the conference, to be held at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday, the space agency is expected to present new findings on exoplanets — planets that orbit a star (or stars) other than our sun.

Although details of what researchers at NASA are planning to reveal are still not known, and a study outlining the findings is under an embargo until 1 p.m., speculation is rife that the revelation may be the biggest exoplanet news since last year’s discovery of a potentially habitable planet around Proxima Centauri.

As we wait with bated breath for NASA to reveal whatever it has up its sleeves, here’s a handy list of some of the most potentially habitable and/or Earth-like exoplanets we have discovered so far:

Proxima b

When a team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory (ESO) announced the discovery of this planet back in August 2016, the excitement it triggered among exoplanet hunters was immediate and fierce. And with good reason.

Proxima b is not only located in the so-called Goldilocks zone — a region in a planet’s orbit where the temperature is just right for liquid water to exist — but it also orbits a star just over four light-years from Earth. In the cosmic scale of things, Proxima Centauri — the red dwarf star Proxima b orbits — is quite literally in Earth’s galactic backyard.

“Although Proxima b orbits much closer to its star than Mercury does to the Sun in the Solar System, the star itself is far fainter than the Sun,” the ESO said in a statement last August. “As a result Proxima b lies well within the habitable zone around the star and has an estimated surface temperature that would allow the presence of liquid water.”

Although a recent study cast doubts over the habitability of the planet, arguing that stellar eruptions and storms associated with its parent star would’ve made it ill-suited for life — it is still the best bet for the discovery of life as we know it beyond our solar system.

Kepler-452b

NASA describes Kepler-452b as “Earth’s Bigger, Older Cousin.” This exoplanet was discovered by the Kepler Space Telescope — the space agency's planet-hunting workhorse that has so far made over 3,400 confirmed discoveries — in July 2015.

Kepler-452b is 60 percent larger in diameter than Earth (making it a “super-Earth”) and orbits a star that is 6 billion years old — about 1.5 billion years older than our sun — has the same temperature, and is 20 percent brighter.

