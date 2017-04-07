The 5 Most Extreme Ways People Have Gotten Back At Food Thieves

From Delish

If you've never fallen victim to a food thief, you're one of the few lucky ones. The rest of the world has-at least once in their lives-lost out on lunch after a roommate or coworker swiped their grub. And while it might seem harmless, repeated offenders can make your life (and rumbling tummy) a living hell. To clap back at their arch enemies and ensure their future meals are kept safe, some people have gone to some pretty extreme lengths:

1. Filling up with breast milk.

After an officemate kept sneaking one woman's coffee creamer, she decided to fill the bottle with breast milk. "Cheers!" she wrote on a Post-It revealing her genius trick. Well done, mama.

2. Strategically placing peppercorns on cake.

Reddit user OswegoWriter baked a cake for a friend's dinner party and specifically asked his proven food-thief of a roommate not to touch it. Shockingly, his roommate totally ignored this request and dug in anyway. For vengeance, OswegoWriter replaced the chocolate candies on top with peppercorns, which look identical. "Mwahaha!" we assume he said to himself when he found a second slice of cake in the trash.

3. Masking toothpaste as Oreo creme.

We've heard of filling a container of mayo with vanilla pudding to ruin a food thief's day, but using toothpaste at the center of an Oreo? That's cold, hard revenge.

4. Making imitation OJ.

Have a roommate who keeps sipping your orange juice? One site suggests mixing water with a powdered cheese product (like the ones in boxes of Kraft Mac and Cheese) to make them do a spit take.

5. Cranking up the heat.

After repeatedly getting her buffalo wings stolen from the work fridge, one woman had her husband add some ghost chile sauce called Blair's 4 a.m. Reserve (which is 100 times hotter than a jalapeño) to the next batch. This of course sent her thieving colleague to the bathroom where he shrilled and threw up-and never took an officemate's lunch again.

