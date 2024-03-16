5 more eminent domains needed along Honolulu's rail line

Mar. 16—The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation's board of directors Friday approved resolutions to acquire by eminent domain five different properties along the rail corridor as construction continues toward Kakaako.

Via the resolutions, HART's board requests that the Hono ­lulu City Council consider formal approval of condemnations to grant easement rights to Hawaiian Electric Co. so the utility can clear the path for rail and relocate its above-and below-ground transmission lines, electrical transformers and related equipment along the route.

None of that affected equipment, according to Hawaiian Electric, is meant for use by the rail project, Skyline.

In particular, Hawaiian Electric's potential easement access will underground a 138-kilovolt transmission line and place accompanying equipment atop a landscaped but undeveloped 5, 000-square-foot parcel currently owned by Marukai Hawaii Co. Ltd.

The property in question adjoins Marukai Wholesale Mart at 2310 Kamehameha Highway, a spot not far from the city's Kalihi Transit Center at 611 Middle St. where a segment of the rail project will connect.

The nearly $10 billion rail line's last leg—the City Center segment—is scheduled for completion by 2031.

"So we're just taking the easement rights, " Krista Lunzer, HART's director of transit property acquisition and relocation, told the board before its vote. "It's not a (fee-simple ) purchase " meant to take over the properties.

Besides Marukai's site, other parcels will mainly house Hawaiian Electric electrical transformers. Those sites include :—A 100-square-foot property at 2124 Kamehameha Highway, owned by Riza I. Villa and April H. Villa, trustees, and Roma Noel Anala ­lani Villa Rapoza.—A 1, 100-square-foot property at 1701 Dillingham Blvd., owned by the Jerry Juichi Fujii trust.—A 92-square-foot property at 1808 Dillingham Blvd., owned by FMK Properties LLC.—A 113-square-foot property at 98-254-A Aiea Kai Place, Aiea, owned by Ernesto Rumbaoa Coloma, which is deemed "sway " easement needed to accommodate a 138-kilovolt transmission line.

According to Lunzer, HART, in past months, sent written offers of compensation to each of these property owners to allow easement access.

"Settlements have not been reached, " she said, noting negotiation efforts over compensation to the owners will continue "with the goal of an amicable and reasonable settlement." She added that "the easement rights will be assigned to Hawaiian Electric once the condemnation actions have been completed."

As part of HART's resolutions, "the City Council has 45 days to approve the acquisition by eminent domain or object by adoption of resolution."

Although the HART board had the option to discuss the requested eminent domains in nonpublic executive session meetings, the items were largely spoken about during the open public meeting.

But when it came time to discuss the value of properties or the sums offered—particularly for the Marukai parcel, which had been under negotiations for two years—Lunzer requested that that information be revealed only in a closed-door meeting.

No executive sessions, however, were held prior to the vote.

No one from the public testified on the matter.

Still, HART board Chair Colleen Hanabusa would question Hawaiian Electric's involvement in the proceedings, particularly involving the Marukai property. Eventually, she requested that rail staff provide the board with an "inventory for us from the beginning of time " over what easement agreements HART has taken for the benefit of Hawaiian Electric.

"And how much we have paid ? Because I believe Hawaiian Electric hasn't paid anything for any of these easements, " Hanabusa said. "Is that correct ?"

In response, Lunzer said, "No, HECO does not pay for these easements."

Board Vice Chair Kika Bukoski later asked Lunzer about the purpose for the latest five eminent domains with regard to rail construction.

Lunzer said HART "needed to place these facilities in a certain time frame " for the rail's construction "and relocate the utilities out of the guideway."

"So HART needs these relocations to occur in order for the rail to continue to be constructed on time and on budget ?" Bukoski asked.

"That's correct, " Lunzer replied.

But Hanabusa quipped, "It's not on time and it's not on budget."

Meanwhile, HART board member Natalie Iwasa—as she has in past board meetings—questioned the lack of public transparency of the proceedings as some documents and information regarding the Marukai property itself were not posted on the rail agency's website.

"And I haven't seen it, " Iwasa added. "So just for future (note ), if we could have all documents available for all members, that would be appreciated."

"Thank you, Natalie, we apologize for that, " Hana ­busa replied.

Actions taken over these properties are different from HART's approved filing in November to seek eminent domain against one family's industrially zoned property in Kalihi.

To that end, the condemnation of property at 1829 Dillingham Blvd. will also force a nearly 60-year-old business to relocate.

At the time, HART said securing fee-simple ownership of that property paves the way for Skyline's 14th station—Mokauea—to be built along the rail line's current 19-station route to Kakaako.

Deemed Skyline's Kalihi area station, Mokauea is slated for construction across the street from the sought property, on the corner of Dillingham Boulevard and Mokauea Street.

Owned by the Takara family, the 7, 855-square-foot parcel was also home to Service Printers Hawaii Inc., a commercial printer in business since 1964. The full property's total assessed value is approximately $2.9 million, according to the city's Real Property Assessment Division.