5-Month-Old Baby Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest at Legoland, Woman Arrested

The child was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 and died in the hospital on May 5, police say

A baby died days after suffering cardiac arrest at Legoland Windsor Resort in the U.K., and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect.

The child, a 5-month-old boy, was “seriously injured” at the theme park on May 2 in what the Thames Valley Police have alleged was a “neglect incident.”

Three days later, on May 5, the infant died in the hospital, officials said.

According to information provided by police, the incident likely occurred at the park’s Coastguard HQ boat ride between around 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

An unidentified 27-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the incident on May 2, prior to the baby’s death.

The woman “was arrested on suspicion of neglecting a child to cause unnecessary injury,” and has been released on police bail until July 26, per the Thames Valley Police.

Currently, police are not looking for anyone else as a suspect.

Detective Constable Zoe Eele of the Thames Valley Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit — and one of the officers investigating the child’s death — called the incident “distressing” in a May 7 press release.

“Firstly, our thoughts are with the family of the boy who sadly died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest,” Eele said in the release. “We are supporting them as best we can at this extremely difficult time.”

The detective constable also said her unit is “working closely with the team at Legoland Windsor Resort” in its investigation.

“I would ask for the public to please avoid speculation about the incident and to respect the boy’s family at this deeply upsetting time,” she added.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Legoland Windsor said, "We’re incredibly saddened to hear this news and our heartfelt condolences go out to all those affected. We remain extremely grateful to all staff and members of the public who supported us when this young guest was taken ill at the Resort last week. Legoland Windsor is committed to supporting Thames Valley Police with their ongoing investigation."



