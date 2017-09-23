5 Moments You Missed This Week On 'Days Of Our Lives,' 'Bold and the Beautiful,' And 'Young and the Restless'

Summer has officially ended, but just because the fall season has arrived doesn't mean that things aren't still scorching hot when it comes to the action on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

All three soaps saw storylines explode in big ways this week, with unbelievably jaw-dropping moments, big teases, huge reveals and more, In case you missed a few minutes of what was going on, here are the five biggest moments which happened this week.

"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)

Nicole Has A Startling Revelation

View photos Days of Our Lives More

Photo: NBC

She has previously written off Brady's (Eric Martsolf) concerns about his brother Eric (Greg Vaughan) and the bond they share. However, after resuming work at the Horton Center with Eric again, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) had a revelation that put Brady's jealousy into perspective. She realized she does have feelings for Eric again, and now knows she could be in trouble. However, she was later stunned that Eric suddenly left the center and left her in charge. She's currently unaware that Brady learned of Eric's true feelings for Nicole as well, and threatened his brother about the situation.

Abigail And Chad's Wedding Plans Hit A Snag

View photos Days of Our Lives More

Photo: NBC

Meanwhile, Abigail (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn) are happily planning their nuptials which are set to finally happen. However, things are suddenly hitting an unexpected snag, as Abigail's annulment from Dario (Jodri Villasousa) may not be going through as quickly and easily as she thought.

"The Young And The Restless" (CBS)

Kevin Returns To Genoa City

After leaving in a shroud of secrecy to reunite with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and their daughter, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) made a surprise return to Genoa City this week. Summoned by Victor (Eric Braden), he's back to hack into Nick's (Joshua Morrow) bank account and steal back the money he has because of a lawsuit against his father. Though agreeing to do so could put his future at risk, Kevin appears to be returning to his former ways, as he has agreed to help Victor out this time.