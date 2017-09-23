5 Moments You Missed This Week On 'Days Of Our Lives,' 'Bold and the Beautiful,' And 'Young and the Restless'

Summer has officially ended, but just because the fall season has arrived doesn't mean that things aren't still scorching hot when it comes to the action on "Days of Our Lives," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Bold and the Beautiful."
All three soaps saw storylines explode in big ways this week, with unbelievably jaw-dropping moments, big teases, huge reveals and more, In case you missed a few minutes of what was going on, here are the five biggest moments which happened this week.
"Days Of Our Lives" (NBC)
Nicole Has A Startling Revelation
She has previously written off Brady's (Eric Martsolf) concerns about his brother Eric (Greg Vaughan) and the bond they share. However, after resuming work at the Horton Center with Eric again, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) had a revelation that put Brady's jealousy into perspective. She realized she does have feelings for Eric again, and now knows she could be in trouble. However, she was later stunned that Eric suddenly left the center and left her in charge. She's currently unaware that Brady learned of Eric's true feelings for Nicole as well, and threatened his brother about the situation.
Abigail And Chad's Wedding Plans Hit A Snag
Meanwhile, Abigail (Marci Miller) and Chad (Billy Flynn) are happily planning their nuptials which are set to finally happen. However, things are suddenly hitting an unexpected snag, as Abigail's annulment from Dario (Jodri Villasousa) may not be going through as quickly and easily as she thought.
"The Young And The Restless" (CBS)
Kevin Returns To Genoa City
After leaving in a shroud of secrecy to reunite with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and their daughter, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) made a surprise return to Genoa City this week. Summoned by Victor (Eric Braden), he's back to hack into Nick's (Joshua Morrow) bank account and steal back the money he has because of a lawsuit against his father. Though agreeing to do so could put his future at risk, Kevin appears to be returning to his former ways, as he has agreed to help Victor out this time.
Jack And Ashley Have New Suspicions About Graham
They always suspected that things were off concerning Graham (Max Shippee) and how close he is to their mother, Dina (Marla Adams). Now, after Ashley (Eileen Davidson) did some digging and uncovered that Graham lied about being an orphan and actually has a mother, she and Jack (Peter Bergmann) are more concerned than ever about what else he's hiding. However, after their investigation revealed that Graham's mother had past connections to Genoa City, they began to suspect that Graham may have had a dangerous obsession with Dina for years—and could be a genuine threat to her safety.
"The Bold And The Beautiful" (CBS)
Brooke Considers Leaving Bill
She walked out after learning that he set fire to Spectra and punched Liam (Scott Clifton). Now, after taking some time away from him and their marriage, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) may be considering ending her relationship with Bill (Don Diamont) for good. Now, he will need to step up the efforts to try and convince her not to give up on them, but this time, he may have gone too far.
To see how these stories continue to play out next week, tune in to "Days of Our Lives," weekdays on NBC, "The Young and the Restless," weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS, and "The Bold and the Beautiful," weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.
