$5 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth

A Tarrant County resident won $5 million on a lottery ticket purchased in Fort Worth.

The anonymous resident of Haslet claimed a winning ticket for one of the top prizes in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $5,000,000 Ultimate, according to Texas Lottery officials.

The winner bought the ticket at Mighty Convenience, at 13075 Saginaw Blvd., Suite 105, in Fort Worth.

It was the first of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game, according to a lottery news release.