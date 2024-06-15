$5 million scratchers ticket sold at Kansas City liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – There are 24 new millionaires this year, thanks to the Missouri Lottery.

In the first 24 weeks of 2024, 24 different people have won one million dollars or more playing the Missouri Lottery.

“This is outstanding,” said executive director of the Missouri Lottery Lester Elder.

“We always enjoy making winners as we work to send funds to Missouri education, but it is just incredible to realize we have averaged a new millionaire every week so far this year.”

The newest and 24th millionaire of the year turned $50 into $5 million after playing a “$5,000,000 Fortune” scratch-off card he purchased from Sunny’s Liquor and Tobacco in Kansas City.

“I hadn’t won on this particular game yet, so I bought two tickets,” the winner said.

“I scratched a coin stack symbol and thought I’d just won $1 million. I kept scratching and (saw) another coin stack symbol, so then I knew it was $5 million because I know the game.”

Since its inception in 1986, the Missouri Lottery has paid out more than $20 billion in prizes to lottery players. This has generated $8 billion for the state and public education.

In the 2023 fiscal year alone, Missouri Lottery players won $1.2 billion, lottery retailers received more than $104.8 million in commission and bonuses, and $425 million worth of proceeds went to education programs throughout the state.

