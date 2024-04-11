A $5 million, 5-phase project in Coralville could impact traffic near Hy-Vee. Here's what to know:

Crews begin the reconstruction of Fifth Street near 20th Avenue Wednesday, April 10, 2024 in Coralville, Iowa. The multi-year project, spanning from 12th to 20th avenue, is expected to cost $5 million.

A significant, multi-phase construction project is underway in Coralville, likely straining traffic near Hy-Vee and Casey's for the next several years.

The $5 million 5th Street improvement plan is being spread across five phases, focusing on roadway repairs, widened sidewalks, and new water mains between 12th and 20th Avenue.

Access to various local businesses will be limited during construction, though the timing of each phase is designed to allow alternate access to Hy-Vee, Casey's, and others.

The Coralville City Council at its meeting Tuesday, April 9, approved roughly $5 million in financing for the 5th Street improvements, part of a $68 million package that refinanced multiple other loans and bonds held by the city.

The construction project will also include new crosswalks and decorative street lights. Trees will be planted along the roadside in addition to new landscaping of city-owned property.

The entire construction project is estimated to be complete by spring 2026.

Road closures and road work

Phase one began in March, closing 20th Avenue near 5th Street to replace portions of 5th Street between 19th and 20th Street near HyVee. Phase 2A begins on April 15 and includes repairs and the closure of an additional eastern block of 5th Street between 19th and 18th Street.

The contractor is required to complete phases 1 and 2A by June 30, which will reopen 5th Street from 18th Street to 20th Street.

Subsequent phases will smooth the 5th Street roadway past the Coral Senior Residences, St. Morrison Park, and the public library.

A portion of 5th Street, from just west of 18th Avenue to the east side of 1799 5th Street, will close around the Fourth of July holiday while 5th Street from east of 1799 5th Street (Coral Senior Residences) to 1684 5th Street will close next spring.

The remaining blocks of 5th Street through the intersection with 12th Street will be closed next summer through the fall.

