5-mile stretch of Eglin Parkway from US 98 into Shalimar to be resurfaced in 2025

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Florida Department of Transportation plans to resurface a portion of Eglin Parkway beginning in 2025. Here is what we know about the project:

How much of Eglin Parkway will be resurfaced?

According to an infographic provided by FDOT, the project encompasses a 5-mile stretch of Eglin Parkway from U.S. 98 in Fort Walton Beach to Richbourg Avenue in Shalimar.

Project overview

According to FDOT, crews will resurface all existing travel lanes, auxiliary lanes, median crossovers and paved shoulders, including the Garniers Bayou and Cinco Bayou bridges.

What is the project schedule?

The project is expected to begin some time in late 2025 and end by the summer of 2026. Any lane closures will occur Monday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

FDOT announced other improvements to the area, including improving school zones to meet new safety criteria, upgrading pedestrian features, improving traffic signals and making minor drainage improvements.

Comment period

According to FDOT Project Manager Howard Hodge, residents who live near Eglin Parkway will receive information about the project by mail. The packet will include an enclosed comment form for those who wish to comment by mail.

If you choose to comment by mail, your letter should be postmarked no later than May 20. The mailing address for FDOT District 3 is 1074 Hwy 90 E., Chipley, FL 32428-0607.

For those who want to provide comments by way of email, send messages to Hodge at HHodge@PECSCORP.com.

