5 Middle School Students Facing Charges for Allegedly Throwing Wooden Object at President Trump's Motorcade

Five middle school students are facing charges after allegedly throwing a wooden block at President Donald Trump’s motorcade in Florida, police said.

As the president and his motorcade drove from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago, one of the vehicles was with hit with a hard object, according to reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said after the motorcade was finished passing police went back to canvas the area and search for witnesses as well as the object that was thrown.

“The investigation determined that a juvenile from a local middle school confessed to throwing the 2 x 4 at the motorcade,” police said in a statement.

The child also told police about four other friends that were involved, according to their report.

Charges will be filed with the Palm Beach County States Attorney’s Office, police said.

