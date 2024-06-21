5 men convicted for Jetflicks, illegal streamer with more content than Netflix, Hulu and Amazon combined

Five men were convicted by a federal jury in Las Vegas this week for running a large illegal streaming service called Jetflicks, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kristopher Dallmann, Douglas Courson, Felipe Garcia, Jared Jaurequi, and Peter Huber began operating the subscription service as early as 2007, the Justice Department said in a release Thursday. They would find illegal copies of content online that they then downloaded to Jetflicks servers, the release said.

The men made millions of dollars streaming this content to tens of thousands of paid subscribers, according to the Justice Department.

"The group reproduced hundreds of thousands of copyrighted television episodes without authorization, amassing a catalog larger than the combined catalogues of Netflix, Hulu, Vudu, and Amazon Prime," the Justice Department said.

All five men were convicted of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement. Dallmann was also convicted of three counts of misdemeanor criminal copyright infringement and two counts of money laundering by concealment, per the DOJ.

If he's found guilty, Dallmann can be sentenced to a maximum of 48 years in prison. Courson, Garcia, Jaurequi and Huber could face up to five years in prison. A date has not been set for their sentencing yet. It's not clear if the men have legal representation at this time.

NBC News has reached out to Dallmann, Courson, Garcia, Jaurequi and Huber for comment.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Washington field office with help from the FBI's Las Vegas field office.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com