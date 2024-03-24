5 men arrested in connection to underground rooster fighting ring in Florida

KENDALL, Fla. (WFLA) — Five men were arrested last week after Florida police discovered an underground rooster fighting ring while serving a warrant.

Arrest forms obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ show that the fighting events date back to March 21, when Miami-Dade police were notified of a “disturbing discovery” located at 6701 SW 122 Avenue by a detective from the Illegal Dumping Unit.

“They had cockfights but also dog fights. They parked all kinds of trucks all week, coming and going at all hours. We have had to put up with this for years,” a neighbor told Telemundo51.

While executing a search warrant, detectives found “numerous fighting roosters in cages” throughout the property. Training rings and fighting paraphernalia were also found at the location, WTVJ said.

When detectives arrived at the location around 1:20 p.m., they were greeted by the clucking from all the roosters, which were found enclosed throughout different parts of the property.

During the search, Detective Morgado found a man where “numerous roosters, hens, and a fighting ring were found,” WTVJ reported.

A few moments later, two other suspects arrived at the property holding bird cages and were detained while the investigation was ongoing.

“They originally had a stable, but I don’t know what happened to the horses. The property owners are elderly and have dementia. I don’t know if the children have anything to do with what happened,” the neighbor told Telemundo51.

The five suspects, Epifanio Puentes Suárez, 71, Carlos Cruz, 75, Omar Ucio Izquierdo, 67, Maykel Barroso Montero, 47, and Alejandro Montero Morales, 35, were arrested and face several charges, including animal cruelty and illegal animal fighting.

