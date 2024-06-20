5 men arrested, charged with kidnapping after missing Indiana teen found in Missouri
Law enforcement in northeast Missouri arrested five men accused of kidnapping a Cass County teenage girl.
Law enforcement in northeast Missouri arrested five men accused of kidnapping a Cass County teenage girl.
“Wet-bulb” temperatures prevent the human body from being able to cool itself down.
The resource you need to find cooling centers, check heat risk in your area, learn more about climate change and more.
A new series is coming to Amazon Prime starting on August 1 called Batman: Caped Crusader and Vanity Fair revealed that actor Hamish Linklater will provide the voice for Batman/Bruce Wayne on the new noirish animated series.
The U.S. Supreme Court decided Friday to uphold a federal law that protects victims of domestic violence.
Test your knowledge about this week's entertainment headlines.
Tribeca Festival hosts hundreds of screenings every year. We named our seven favorites.
New York’s new social media laws are the first in the nation to address how youths interact with algorithmic social media feeds.
Since 2023, both state and federal legislatures have tried to figure out how to regulate social media platforms to protect children and teens.
The "Inside Out" sequel spotlights anxiety and other self-conscious emotions felt by kids during puberty.
The USA has made it to the Super 8 stage of the T20 cricket world cup. Here's how to tune in to tonight's matches.
The EU has delayed a decision over a plan to scan encrypted messages for child sexual abuse material. Critics say this is a c" that could break encryption.
Pornhub will block access to its site in five more states in the coming weeks.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
Team USA's Andries Gous batted 80 runs but could not catch up to South Africa in the team's first game of the Super 8 knockout round.
Millions of Americans are under heat alerts this week. Here's how extreme heat affects the body and who is most at risk.
Florida State rolled to a 9-5 win on Tuesday to end the Tar Heels' run in Omaha.
Snow in the summer? You read that correctly.
The arrest is the latest for Buggs, who was charged with animal cruelty in May.
The U.S. men’s national team will get its first formidable, official test since the 2022 World Cup at the 2024 Copa América, a stateside soccer extravaganza that begins Thursday and, as U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said, “feels big.”
Eriksen, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch at Euro 2020, put Denmark up 1-0 over Slovenia with a beautiful strike.