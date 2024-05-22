5 major construction projects to watch on Michigan's State's campus

Ruth Hamilton poses near a wall being demolished during a ceremony marking the beginning of the renovations to Michigan State University's Campbell Hall on Friday, May 10, 2024, in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING — If you've driven around Michigan State University in the last year, you've definitely noticed the construction around campus.

Not only is a major road closed ‒ Farm Lane between Auditorium Road and North Shaw Lane has been closed since December ‒ but several buildings are being constructed throughout campus.

These multi-million dollar projects will change the landscape of the university, and several aim to make use of spaces that were previously empty or underutilized. Others will expand previously existing programs on campus with the intent of increasing learning experiences and overall benefits for students.

If you're curious about the heavy equipment moving across campus and why exactly construction workers may be around for the next few years, here are some projects you may want to know about.

Campbell Hall renovations

Guests mingle outside Michigan State University's Campbell Hall for a ceremony marking the beginning of renovations to the hall on Friday, May 10, 2024, in East Lansing.

Renovations began in the historic residence hall on Friday, May 10. The nearly century-old building needed upgrades for student wellbeing and safety, said Kat Cooper, chief of communications for MSU Student Life and Engagement.

Total costs are expected to be $37.1 million, said MSU communications coordinator Megan Winans. Exactly $34 million of the funding will be covered by student room and board costs, and the Honors College will cover the rest through donations.

"Safety and access are a big part of this renovation because these buildings were built long before the Americans with Disabilities Act," Cooper said. "A major renovation hasn't been done in 50 years or more."

Keeping the charm of Campbell Hall's exterior is important to the university, Cooper said. Most of the modernization and repairs will take place in the interior, like adding a new fire alarm system and accessible elevators and bathrooms.

After renovations are completed, expected to be in August 2025, the residence hall will house the Honors College living and learning community. Spaces for gathering, studying and dining will all be a part of the building when it is completed.

Multicultural Center

Construction of the Michigan State University Multicultural Center on Monday, May 13, 2024, in East Lansing.

MSU leaders and students broke ground on the site of the Multicultural Center in April 2023, after more than 30 years of advocating by students, staff and alumni. The building will replace MOSAIC: The Multicultural Unity Center located on the second floor of the MSU Union. The project is expected to be completed in October, and the total cost is expected to be $33 million. MSU's general fund will cover the costs of the project.

The inside will house offices, multipurpose spaces, a community kitchen and a living room. Outside, an amphitheater and fire circle are planned. Students involved with the planning of the building and its purpose said they wanted a space where students would be able to "build relations with other students outside of individual communities and explore the intersections of their identity while furthering intersectional dialogue."

The center will also house the Dreamer Center, which will provide support, mental health resources, financial aid and legal guidance to undocumented students. Services will be available to help undocumented students with their academics and their future careers.

Student Recreation and Wellness Center

A beam is lowered by a crane at the construction site of the Michigan State University Student Recreation and Wellness Center on Monday, May 13, 2024, in East Lansing.

In June 2023, the MSU Board of Trustees approved the construction of a 293,000-square-foot recreation center with modern facilities to replace the aging IM West recreation facility. Construction began in September on Cherry Lane Field along Birch Road and is expected to be ready for student use in fall 2026.

Total costs are expected to be $200 million and covered by the student recreational facility fee instituted in 2021. The fee, which began at $100 per year and has increased to $340 per year, helped fund construction of the Spartan Green Turf Complex that opened in October 2022.

The Student Recreation and Wellness Center will include several gymnasiums and multi-activity courts; a turf arena; indoor running track; strength and fitness studios; a climbing wall; sports simulators, table tennis; two university classrooms; and locker and toilet rooms to meet gender-inclusive needs. It also will include a 50-meter recreational pool that can support simultaneous uses, including courses, water fitness and open swim, which has made advocates of a swim and dive program at the university hopeful.

Farm Lane bridge

The Farm Lane bridge over the Red Cedar River on the campus of Michigan State University, seen Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. The river trail beneath the bridge is blocked off to pedestrians.

The Farm Lane bridge has been under construction since July, and Farm Lane Road between Auditorium Road and North Shaw Lane has been closed for traffic and pedestrians since December.

The $44 million project will completely reconstruct the Farm Lane bridge, constructing a new pedestrian bridge and replacing key utilities that the bridge carries. It also will reconstruct Farm Lane Road between Auditorium Road and North Shaw Lane with bike lanes added.

Construction is expected to be finished in June.

Dairy Farm

A cow eats silage in a barn on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the MSU Dairy Cattle Teaching & Research Center in East Lansing. Only one side of the barn can be used because of holes in the flooring on the other side.

The MSU Dairy Cattle Teaching and Research Center on College Road is currently being expanded. About 250 dairy cattle are housed in the center, with officials planning to increase herd size to 680. Modernized barns, feed centers, milking parlors and laboratories will be added to the existing center.

Expected costs are $75 million and the State of Michigan is providing $53 million of it. The rest of the funding will be covered by the Agricultural Land Fund and the AgBio Research Fund, according to a Dec. 15 board resolution.

The new facility also will provide spaces for student instruction and will benefit both the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Contact Sarah Atwood at satwood@lsj.com. Follow her on X @sarahmatwood.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 5 major construction projects to watch on Michigan's State's campus