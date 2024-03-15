Here are 5 locations where Westchester Parks is hosting eclipse viewings

Wondering what the best way is to watch the upcoming solar eclipse on April 8? Look no further than Westchester County parks.

The Westchester County Parks Conservation Division is hosting five eclipse viewing events at several local parks, all from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 8. And while the Lower Hudson Valley won't be seeing the full total solar eclipse that folks in Buffalo and Rochester will experience, a 90% partial eclipse will be visible in the New York metro area.

The parks hosting events include:

Cranberry Lake Preserve in North White Plains

Edith G. Read Wildlife Sanctuary in Rye

Ladson Park Arboretum and Veterans Memorial in Katonah

Lenoir Preserve in Yonkers

Trailside Nature Museum at Ward Pound Ridge Reservation in Cross River

The Parks Department said each location will provide solar eclipse viewing glasses for attendees. Event attendance and parking is free.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Solar eclipse 2024: Westchester County Parks hosting viewing events