5 key players to watch during the Ravens-Jaguars game in London

Not a Jaguars or Ravens fan, but still tuning into the London Game this weekend? Here are a few players you should look out for.

The 2-0 Ravens are favored to win the matchup behind the big names on both their offense and defense, but Jacksonville's young scorers are sure to make the game interesting.

Joe Flacco, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback, is naturally a star to keep an eye on. The signal-caller has been with the team since 2008 and led them to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. Though he missed the 2017 preseason with a back injury, Flacco has played in both of the Ravens' matchups so far this year -- both of which were wins.

Jermaine Eluemunor, a roleplayer on the Ravens' offensive line whose job is to protect Flacco, is sure to garner attention on Sunday as he is a native of the London area. He grew up in Chalk Farm, a suburb outside of the city, where he played rugby.

While Flacco and Eluemunor are on the bench, notorious linebacker Terrell Suggs will aim to terrify his opponents on defense. Suggs has been with the Ravens for 15 seasons and is an integral part of the franchise's heart and soul.

On the other side of the field, the Jacksonville Jaguars have two notable stars on offense to keep an eye on.

One young weapon is rookie running back Leonard Fournette, who has averaged 70 yards per game and has scored a touchdown in each of his first two NFL games.

Wide receiver Allen Hurns is also a force to be reckoned with and a crucial weapon for the Jacksonville offense. While Hurns' numbers took a dip in 2016, the wide receiver remains a hot target for quarterback Blake Bortles, racking up six receptions and a touchdown in Week 2.

The Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday, September 24, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.