5 juveniles arrested after hitting cruiser, starting police chase in stolen vehicle

Dayton police chased five young people after they hit a cruiser in a stolen car earlier this week.

This started shortly before midnight on Monday when Dayton patrol officers saw a White Hyundai without a license plate.

After running a red light, the vehicle stopped and at that point, officers initiated a traffic stop, according to a Dayton Police spokesperson.

During the traffic stop, the Hyundai backed into and hit the front of the cruiser. It then drove off and police began to chase after it.