Update: 5 injured in shooting at Fresno apartment party. Suspect on loose, police say

A suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex that left five people injured — including a 5-year-old — was identified Monday by Fresno police.

In an update to the violence at a party Saturday night in the 4400 block of East Hedges Avenue, police accused Angel Espinoza of shooting into a crowd, wounding three, and also shooting two of his brothers.

Espinoza, 41, had not been found as of Monday morning. He’s wanted on suspicion of five counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Police responded to the incident near McKinley and Olive avenues just before 8 p.m. Saturday after getting reports that a child had been shot. When they arrived, officers learned the child had been driven to the hospital and they found two other victims — a 27-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As officers were investigating, another person showed up at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. Police on Monday said that person was a second suspect in the incident and identified him 39-year-old Juvenal Espinoza. He was arrested on suspicion of felony conspiracy.

Police on Monday said Juvenal Espinoza had been at the party and got into a fight. He left and went to his home before returning with two of his brothers, including Angel, police said Monday.

Once back at the party, the Espinoza brothers got into another fight before Angel Espinoza allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting into the crowd.

Angel Espinoza shot the three victims and also his two brothers, police said Monday.

The three brothers fled in a vehicle, police said.

Juvenal Espinoza was shot in the wrist and the other brother had a graze wound to his leg. The third brother was interviewed by officers but was not arrested.

Anyone with information on this case (#240405040917) should call detective Daniel Mallery at 559-621-2446. Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.