5 hospitalized, including 2 children, for burns after chlorine reaction in Ohio

Five people, including two children, were hospitalized for chemical burns in Ohio Thursday night.

It happened after chlorine was mixed in a home for an outdoor pool and produced a gas cloud, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

The cloud burned five people, three adults and two children.

EMS, Hazmat, and firefighters were called to the scene on St. Lawrence Boulevard just before 6:15 p.m. as those affected were rinsing themselves off with a garden hose, WKYC TV reported.

All victims hospitalized are said to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.