5 Heavenly NASA Eclipse Photos

Although the Earth and the moon are in constant motion, it is still not incredibly common for our planet, the moon and the sun to be in perfect alignment. That makes it a special occasion when the moon passes between us and the sun, temporarily blocking out its brilliant light, or when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, throwing our lunar friend into darkness.

But apart from the stunning visual, an eclipse has scientific value: NASA says seeing the Earth’s circular shadow during a lunar eclipse was part of the evidence that led to the modern understanding that our planet was round instead of flat. And scientists can still learn more from eclipses, such as when they view the sun’s outermost layer while the moon blocks its glare from Earth-based instruments, or when they measure how much the moon’s surface temperature drops while Earth temporarily blocks sunlight, as a method of determining the moon’s composition.

Despite the scientific usefulness of a solar or lunar eclipse, it still is a sight to behold. Here are a few of the most amazing ones NASA has captured over the years.

Most super eclipse

View photos supermoon-eclipse-washington More

Photo: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

A lunar eclipse on Sept. 27, 2015, was perhaps the closest thing to destiny the moon ever experiences — it was like the stars aligned to make it happen. The moon was at its closest point to Earth, the part of its orbit called perigee that makes the full moon appear much larger and gives it the name “supermoon.” At the same time, it passed directly behind our planet, causing a total lunar eclipse with a reddish hue to it. Astronomy buffs around the world were out taking photos that night, including the one who snapped this NASA photo of the moon — known during this event as the super blood moon because of its size and color. Such a concurrence of events has only happened a handful of times since the early 1900s and won’t happen again until 2033.

To make this super blood moon even more special, it was also a harvest moon, which is the term given to the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox in late September.

In case this monumental shot is not enough for you, NASA has a small collection of staff photos from that night on Flickr.

Read: Special Lava Makes This Part of the Moon Look Way Younger

The space between

View photos apollo12-eclipse More