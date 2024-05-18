5 GOP sheriff candidates in York County’s most hotly contested race face off in forum

The five Republican candidates running for York County Sheriff in the June primary answered questions about leadership and the right to own guns Saturday at a forum sponsored by the York County Republican Party.

The 90-minute event was held at Eastside Baptist Church in Rock Hill and attracted a few hundred people.

The candidates are retired sheriff deputies Heath Clevenger and Chris Blevins, retired Rock Hill police officer Tony Breeden, Rock Hill police deputy chief Michael Belk and Beth Bryant Tolson, the current sheriff’s wife. All the candidates have more than 25 years law enforcement experience.

The sheriff is the top law enforcement official in York County. The primary is June 11. Early voting starts May 28.

The five Republican candidates for York County sheriff at a forum May 18, 2024 in Rock Hill, South Carolina. From left to right are Heath Clevenger, Chris Blevins, Michael Belk, Beth Tolson, and Tony Breeden. The Republican primary is June 11.

It will be difficult for any candidate to garner more than half the vote, which would likely force a June 25 runoff of the top two vote-getters, political experts told the Herald last month.

There is no Democratic sheriff candidate, so the Republican primary winner is almost assured of winning the general election in November and taking office in January 2025.

The York County Republican Party voted last month to reopen filing after public pressure following current Sheriff Kevin Tolson’s surprise withdrawal from the race. State law allowed the party to extend filing because there was only one candidate left after the withdrawal.

The sheriff position is a four-year term and with an annual salary of $209,261.

Leadership and vision

Audience member James “Schooly” Schoolmeesters, 84, a retired federal law enforcement officer from Lake Wylie, said he attended the forum because he does not know any of the candidates personally. He said he wants to make up his own mind before he votes. The candidate who is the best leader who serves with honesty, ethics and morality is his top priority, he said.

Three of the 15 questions asked of candidates were about vision and leadership.

Clevenger pointed to more than 25 years of experience, from patrol through SWAT. He said an intelligence-based system of looking at priorities with community interaction is best to serve the public and keep people safe.

“I have the experience to make the hard decisions,” Clevenger said.

Blevins also has over 25 years experience in patrol, detectives and with specialized units. He mentioned his honors for valor, and how he has run private businesses outside of law enforcement that require budget knowledge. Blevins said he would streamline some areas to free up money for such programs as school security, and put more cars on the street to deter crime.

“I have done the job, Blevins said. “ The main goal is community safety.”

Belk said he is currently deputy chief, where he is second in command over more than 200 people. He rose through the ranks through 31 years and has experience in top management. Belk said dealing with the influx of the illegal opioid fentanyl is a huge issue for the sheriff and the public, and he would expand the sheriff’s drug unit.

Tolson said she has 32 years experience on patrol and working narcotics, and for years handled juvenile victims of crimes as a detective and supervisor. She managed budgets and people, Tolson said.

Additionally, Tolson said it is a plus that her husband has been sheriff since 2017. Her father, Bruce Bryant, was sheriff from 1997 to 2017. She said her goal is to keep the office going in a positive direction.

Tolson said there was “nothing shady” about how she filed for office on the last day of filing April when her husband withdrew. She said she has the experience and knowledge to lead the office as York County’s first female sheriff.

Breeden pointed to his three decades of experience as street cop through shift lieutenant who dealt with the public face-to-face. Breeden said the public wants a strong traffic unit and school safety.

Breeden was vocal several times Saturday about how people who have been victims of crime need to be the first priority of law enforcement. The public has legitimate concerns about safety that he will address, Breeden said

“We can at least fight for you,” Breeden said of law enforcement. ”That’s what I promise to do.”

Guns and citizens rights

There were questions focused on where the candidates stand on gun rights, and questions about interaction between local law enforcement and federal authorities.

All five said they support the public’s right to bear arms, and for people’s ability to have weapons to protect themselves, their families and their property.

Clevenger said he is a competitive shooter and people should have weapons at home to protect themselves. He said federal and local law enforcement cooperation is important and works.

Blevins said the sheriff must uphold the Constitution while holding people accountable for their actions.

Belk said he supports legal gun rights. ”The main gun issue is criminal using guns,” Belk said. It’s crucial for local law enforcement in York County to work with federal agencies on cases and crime prevention, especially involving drugs, Belk said.

Tolson reiterated her support for the Second Amendment. She agreed with the need for the sheriff’s office to work with federal agencies such as the DEA.

Breeden said the Second Amendment was written by smart men, and he would stand firm against any federal overreach. Breeden said people can be trained to protect themselves as well.

What’s at stake in the sheriff’s race?

The sheriff’s office has than 400 employees in law enforcement and detention.

The sheriff has countywide jurisdiction, but is separate from municipal police departments in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, York, Clover and Tega Cay. The annual budget for the sheriff’s office is around $55 million, York County documents show.

The sheriff’s office has its own lab for DNA and drugs and and other forensic testing, and operates units that include patrol, detectives, traffic, and other specialized services.