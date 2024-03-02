5 GOP contests to watch before Tuesday, including one Haley might win

The sprint to Super Tuesday has begun.

While Tuesday’s 15 primaries suck up all the oxygen, there are five other Republican nominating contests happening over the next few days being overlooked. They shouldn’t be.

From the Potomac to the Palouse, Republicans across the country are filling caucus sites, convention halls and even a downtown Washington hotel this weekend. There are as many contests in the next three days as there were over the entirety of the last two plodding months, in which the primaries were few and far between. The four states — and the District of Columbia — voting over the next three days will send roughly as many delegates to the Republican nominating convention as those earlier states.

Most of the contests are almost certain to demonstrate former President Donald Trump’s hold over the GOP, and they’ll help him rack up even more delegates heading into Tuesday, putting him in an even stronger position. But one of the contests this weekend might actually go to former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, giving her a first — perhaps only — win in the race.

It’s the beginning of a rapid and nationalized phase of the GOP presidential primary that — barring a massive reversal of fortunes — will make Trump his party’s presumptive nominee in less than three weeks. Super Tuesday continues that acceleration.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Republican presidential race over the next three days:

Saturday: Pure Michigan confusion

If you’re a delegate to Michigan’s state GOP convention on Saturday, let’s hope you made refundable travel plans.

The fissure in that key battleground state’s Republican Party has meant that the planned convention — at which the majority, 39 of 55, of delegates to the national convention will be allocated between Trump and Haley — has moved across the state on relatively short notice.

Back in January, some members of the state GOP voted to oust then-Chair Kristina Karamo, triggering a protracted legal battle over whether her removal was proper. That dispute was only resolved — for the time being, at least — this week.

Former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, who supplanted Karamo as state party chair and has been recognized by the Republican National Committee and a state court, has called a convention on Saturday morning in Grand Rapids — though as of late Friday there were still questions about whether all the delegates would be able to attend.

Either way, Trump — who won 12 of the 16 delegates at stake in a separate, state primary in Michigan earlier this week — should clean up on delegates to the national convention in July. Though insular state elections like caucuses and conventions were generally less friendly to Trump in 2016 than direct primaries, the dynamics have changed drastically in eight years.

That should also be the case in the two other caucuses on Saturday, in Idaho and Missouri. Trump will win all 32 of Idaho’s delegates if he captures a majority of the votes — he and Haley are the only two active candidates on the ballot.

Delegates won’t actually be allocated in Missouri’s caucuses, though the party will still conduct a presidential preference poll among party activists that should demonstrate Trump’s strength — and set him up to win those delegates during the district conventions in April and statewide convention in May.



Sunday: The District of Haley?

Haley enters the weekend 0-for-5 in primaries and caucuses, but her best chance to notch a win anywhere in the nominating process might be this weekend in the District of Columbia.

The District is small, and registered Republicans make up only 5 percent of D.C.’s electorate — about 23,000 voters in total. So instead of a state-run election with multiple polling places, the D.C. GOP is holding a three-day primary at the Madison Hotel, a four-star hotel just five blocks north of the White House.

Voting began Friday, and Haley was there to address the crowd. (She’s also been running ads on X, the platform previously known on Twitter, geotargeted to users in Washington to urge them to participate in the primary.)

Typically, closed primaries — in which only registered Republicans can participate — would be a major Trump advantage. But the District isn’t exactly representative of the rest of the country, and Trump earned only 14 percent of the vote in the 2016 primary, a distant third behind Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz.

The election will end on Sunday evening. If Haley can not only win, but also capture a majority of the vote, she’d get all 19 of D.C.’s delegates — which would nearly double her total of 24 going into this weekend.

Monday: North Dakota appetizer

Candidates want to enter Super Tuesday with momentum — and their last chance to generate it is in Monday evening’s caucuses in North Dakota.

Don’t believe that North Dakota could affect the trajectory of Super Tuesday? You’re right to be skeptical. But the North Dakota state Republican Party isn’t, asserting on its website that a win there “could influence the vote in those other states,” a questionable claim.

There are a dozen polling sites, open for three hours and closing at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. If a candidate wins 60 percent of the vote, they will capture all 20 of North Dakota’s delegates — and whatever momentum that entails heading into Tuesday.