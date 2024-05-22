5 Georgia school districts accused of Title IX violations over discrimination, assault cases
At least five Georgia school districts are accused of violating Title IX. An attorney says he plans to file federal lawsuits against the districts on behalf of students.
Attorney Mel Hewitt is bringing Title IX allegations of six different cases of teacher-on-student and student-on-student assaults in Georgia public schools, some of which occurred in metro Atlanta.
At a news conference, Hewitt discussed cases involving Carroll, DeKalb, Douglas, Gwinnett and Washington school districts.
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination, including sexual abuse, assault and coercion in educational institutions that receive federal funding.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the school districts for statements.
Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is looking into these cases and their potential fallout, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.
Channel 2′s Audrey Washington
