5 gang members arrested, guns seized at motel in Victorville

Deputies arrested five gang members and seized several guns during an encounter at a Victorville motel on Friday, sheriff's officials said.

The arrests took place about 10:30 p.m. at the GT Hotels Inn & Suites Extended Stay, 14173 Green Tree Blvd., according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Victor Valley Station spokeswoman Staci Parks.

Two deputies approached a 16-year-old Adelanto boy as he exited a motel room, she said. "While talking with the juvenile, deputies could see a gun in plain sight in the room, through the open door," Parks said in a written statement.

The deputies found four men inside the room and detained them as they obtained a search warrant, officials said.

"Additional weapons" were found, including one that had been reported stolen and another with its serial number obliterated, Parks said. The total number of guns seized was not available Tuesday afternoon.

All five suspects, who were described as documented gang members, were arrested.

They were Alejandro Martinez, 32, of Hesperia, Francisco Alvarado, 29, of Hesperia, David Mejia-Lozano, 23, of Hesperia, Jose Bejar, 23, of of Victorville and the teenage suspect, whose identity was not released due to his age.

The adult suspects were booked on suspicion of crimes including being a felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, altering a firearm and possession of stolen property, authorities said. They were being held without bail pending initial court appearances.

Officials said the teenage suspect was booked at the High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Guns seized, gang members arrested in Victorville