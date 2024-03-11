5 Florida districts made 250 'most-envied schools' list, but none were in the Top 30

Five Florida school districts were among the top 250 most-envied schools in the U.S., according to a study by Test Prep Insight.

The highest ranking Florida school district on the list was Miami-Dade County Public Schools, which ranked 36th in the list.

The survey was intended "to discover which school districts they (parents) would hypothetically most want their children to be schooled in, if given the choice."

"As you may guess, the most sought-after districts in the country fall in wealthy suburbs of major metropolitan cities," said Test Prep Insight.

The survey was conducted of 3,000 parents based on age, gender and geography.

Here are the findings.

What school districts were the most envied across the US?

Pennsylvania, Lower Merion School District New York, Great Neck Public Schools New York, Jericho Union Free School District Texas, Eanes Independent School District North Carolina, Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools Pennsylvania, North Allegheny School District Rhode Island, North Kingstown School Department Wyoming, Teton County School District No. 1 Connecticut, Ridgefield Public Schools Arizona, Scottsdale Unified School District

What Florida school districts made the list of most envied by parents?

What did the 'most envied schools' survey have to say about the Top 5?

Pennsylvania, Lower Merion School District "In the Philadelphia area, Lower Merion offers a comprehensive educational program with a rich array of extracurricular activities, making it highly sought after by families," according to Test Prep. New York, Great Neck Public Schools "Known for its high student achievement, Great Neck in Nassau County provides a well-rounded education with strong programs in arts, sciences, and extracurricular activities." New York, Jericho Union Free School District "Located on Long Island, Jericho is celebrated for its rigorous curriculum, high college readiness scores, and a wide range of extracurricular activities." Texas, Eanes Independent School District "Located in the Austin area, Eanes is known for its high academic standards, extensive extracurricular options, and strong community support." North Carolina, Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools "Known for its high academic achievement, Chapel Hill-Carrboro offers a diverse curriculum, strong arts and music programs, and a variety of extracurricular activities."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Survey reveals most envied school districts across US. Florida ranking