5 family members killed after FedEx truck crashes into SUV in south Texas - Reports

Five family members died Tuesday during a crash between an SUV and a FedEx truck in south Texas, according to multiple local reports.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported in a release Wednesday the fatal wreck involved a 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe took place near Eagle Pass, just east of the United States-Mexico border, local outlets KENS-TV and KABB-TV reported.

Officials identified those killed as Jose Martinez, 71; Noemi Jimenez Martinez, 61; Joanna Martinez, 34; and Samantha Martinez, 25, and a 10-year-old girl, the outlets reported. The minor's name has not yet been released.

Both vehicles were traveling west on U.S. 57 when the FedEx truck veered into the SUV's lane of traffic and struck it, local media reported, citing state authorities.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known Thursday.

FedEx driver also hurt in Texas crash

The driver of the FedEx truck was also reportedly injured in the crash and taken to a a hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries in the head-on crash, local media reported.

