5 facts that help quantify the Port of Baltimore’s significance

Nearly two weeks after a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse, one of the busiest ports on the East Coast remains largely cut off from the seas.

The reach of the Port of Baltimore is vast, and it could lose an estimated $15 million per day while closed. In the meantime, two smaller, temporary channels have opened, with the Army Corps of Engineers aiming to restore normal access by the end of May. State and local officials have also worked to offer relief to those impacted by the closure.

From its inland location to it being a leading Eastern port for the shipment of cars, here are five facts that help explain the significance of the Port of Baltimore.

The Port of Baltimore has six public and 33 private terminals.

A variety of state-owned and private marine terminals make up the port. The Maryland Port Administration operates six public terminals: Seagirt Marine Terminal, Dundalk Marine Terminal, South Locust Point Marine Terminal, North Locust Point Marine Terminal, Hawkins Point, and the Masonville/Fairfield Marine area. All six are located on the northwestern side of the bridge wreckage, which prevents safe passage for all but a handful of smaller vessels.

There are 33 private terminals, according port administration spokesperson Richard Scher. They include the Curtis Bay Coal and Ore Pier, Consolidation Coal Pier, Chesapeake Terminal, Atlantic Terminal, Rukert Terminals Corporation, TradePoint Atlantic and Canton Marine Terminal, according to the 2023 Economic Impact of the Port of Baltimore in Maryland report. These terminals handle cargo like sugar, gypsum, metals and salt. The Tradepoint Atlantic terminal, located at Sparrows Point, is the only terminal in the Port of Baltimore that can be accessed by incoming ships.

The six state-owned terminals generated over half of the revenue of port cargo activity in 2023 at $2.1 billion, the economic report also said. The Seagirt Marine Terminal, where the Dali departed from, is known for container cargo, and is capable of handling 1.5 million twenty-foot containers a year, according to Ports America. The Dali was holding over 4,679 containers, so imagine the equivalent of more than 320 Dali’s-worth.

The Port of Baltimore is closer to many major Midwestern metropolitan areas than other large ports on the East Coast.

From Baltimore’s port a third of the U.S. population could be reached overnight by truck, according to the Port of Baltimore Directory. The port also has the distinction of being closer to the Midwest than other ports on the East Coast. Among the East Coast’s four busiest ports, Baltimore is the nearest one to over half of the 20 most populous metro areas on or east of of the Mississippi River, excluding the areas containing the ports themselves.

Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey and Norfolk are the four busiest ports on the East Coast — each ranking within the nation’s top 25 for most tonnage, according to a 2023 U.S. Department of Transportation’s report to Congress. New York and New Jersey was the busiest port, ranking No. 4 in the country.

Nearly 20,000 direct jobs have been impacted by the closure of the port.

In 2023, 19,970 port jobs were considered direct positions — or those that wouldn’t exist without activities by the port. Over 50,000 jobs altogether were attributed to the Port of Baltimore last year, according to the 2023 Economic Impact of the Port of Baltimore in Maryland report. Those include induced jobs such as positions at grocery stores patronized by port workers and indirect jobs such as repair technicians.

The number of direct jobs in 2023 was a 32% increase from 2017. Baltimore County had the highest number of direct port workers, with nearly a third of workers residing there. Over 60% of the direct jobs were at public terminals.

Automobiles are the most imported commodity in the port.

The Port of Baltimore was ranked 18th in the country in the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2023 report to Congress for total tonnage of imports and exports. The port’s public and private terminals imported and exported over 55 million tons of international and domestic cargo last year. That’s equal to about 10 times the weight of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

The Port of Baltimore is a leading port in the U.S. for shipping and receiving cars across the world. Around 847,000 cars were imported or exported through the port in 2023. In the same year, vehicles and vehicle parts were both the most imported and exported commodity in value.

Import and export monthly tonnage for public terminals has nearly doubled since 1998.

The six state-owned terminals, which are all blocked from receiving or sending shipments due to the bridge wreckage, have nearly doubled in tonnage of annual imports and exports since the late 1990s. The increase has largely been driven by more tons of containers being imported and exported through the port.

In the same time period, the size of cargo ships has drastically increased. First-generation ships could only carry up to 1,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, a measure based on the volume of a 20-foot-long intermodal container. Since 1996, the maximum capacity of some of the largest ships has nearly quadrupled, now reaching 25,000 TEUs. The Dali, the cargo ship that struck the Key Bridge, had a capacity of 10,000 containers.

After containers, ro/ro cargo — large, wheeled vehicles that are rolled on and off of ships — is responsible for the next most weight.

Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this article.

