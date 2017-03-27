5 Easy Ways to Make Fast Cash

Put money in your bank account -- pronto.

You may need some fast cash to pay off lingering debt or cover the costs of an upcoming family vacation. Whatever the reason, the good news is there are ways to boost your income quickly. Here are a few ideas to consider if you're in a cash crunch.

Donate plasma.

Donating plasma is one of those go-to strategies for anyone who needs extra money. Plasma is the liquid part of the blood that carries the red and white cells, and it's used for a variety of medicines, medical treatments and medical research.

How much will you get paid? It varies, but you can expect to make between $15 and $40. The heavier you are, the more you make.

How fast will you get paid? Pretty fast. On your first visit, you'll be given an examination to ensure you're healthy enough to donate. After that, expect to donate plasma for approximately an hour. And you are donating it; generally, plasma centers state that they pay people not for their plasma, but their time.

Babysit.

If you're way past your teenage years, you may not have considered babysitting as a fast money-making option, but it absolutely is.

How much will you get paid? Set your price. But if you want to be competitive, according to UrbanSitter.com, the average babysitting fee per hour generally depends on what area you live in. For example, in San Francisco babysitters tend to earn $14 per hour for one child, while in Denver they generally make $10.25 per hour, per child.

How fast will you get paid? As soon as the parents return.

Recycle.

Look around your house and property to see what's recyclable. Some people recycle old tires to retread stores, while others recycle printing cartridges. And there's always tried-and-true aluminum cans.

How much will you get paid? It depends what you're recycling. For aluminum cans, you'll generally get 40 cents per pound, and maybe 50 cents a pound if you bring in 100 pounds or more. If you have old computer equipment, you could also recycle that for money -- not much, though. The older the equipment is, the more likely it contains precious metals like copper, which means you'll make a little more, but it also varies by the brand.

How fast will you get paid? You can get paid for aluminum and old tires today. An iPhone you send to a re-commerce site like Gazelle.com could yield a check in a couple weeks. So if you want to earn money now, stick to cans and scrap metal.

Hold a garage or yard sale.

A sale could mean earning extra money and getting rid of unwanted junk from your home.

How much will you get paid? Again, set your prices, but be smart about it. You want your items to sell.

How fast will you get paid? You could get a garage sale going before the day's end if you're industrious -- and certainly by tomorrow. That said, this isn't as easy as it sounds, which is why this ranks as a rather desperate move if you're in a hurry. You need to have a lot to sell, and gathering everything and pricing it takes time. You'll need to post signs or put an ad in the paper or on Craigslist -- and if you're in a hurry, you may not have the time to market your sale properly.

Sell your gift cards.

If you have gift cards that are collecting dust, that's money left on the table -- or in a drawer or wallet.

How much will you get paid? It varies by what site you use, but typically, you'll get about 90 percent of the value on your gift card. Big-name websites where you can sell gift cards include Cardpool.com and CardCash.com.

How fast will you get paid? If the website allows you to type in the card's online code, which is an option at CardCash.com, you could be paid within about 24 hours. But you'll get a little more money if you mail the cards to CardCash.com. With the mail-in option, you can typically expect to get your money in three to seven days after the website receives your card. Keep in mind that you are losing some money on this deal.



