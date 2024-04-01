I-5 drivers should expect congestion south of Tumwater later this week

Drivers should prepare for slowdowns if they’re traveling north on I-5 on Thursday between Grand Mound and Tumwater.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews need to fix a guardrail along that stretch of freeway that was damaged in a recent collision.

The right lane of northbound I-5 at 113th Avenue Southwest will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 4. The other two lanes will remain open.

WSDOT recommends drivers plan extra travel time and be cautious of people and traffic in the work zone.