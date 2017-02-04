5 Drink Recipes For Super Bowl Sunday

For those hosting a party on Super Bowl Sunday, rest easy knowing that the entire beverage list does not have to be all soda and beer. A Super Bowl party has long been the perfect opportunity to whip up a signature cocktail or two to kick-off the game.

From a Gimlet to a Beer Margarita, here are five recipes to try for your big event.

Photo: Courtesy of Del Frisco's Grille

Beer Margaritas

OK, so this recipe does call for beer. But a Beer Margarita is the perfect game day recipe (it also pairs nicely with loaded nachos and wings). Give this recipe a try, courtesy of Allrecipes.

- One can of frozen limeade concentrate (12 fluid ounces)

- 12 fluid ounces of water

- 12 fluid ounces of tequila (any of your choosing)

- 12 fluid ounces of beer (again, any of your choosing, except the recipe says to avoid “not-so-micro brews” so the beer flavor does not overpower the other flavors).

- Lime

Pour your water, beer, limeade and tequila into a big pitcher and stir until the liquids are well-blended and the limeade has completely melted. Add ice and garnish with your lime wedges.

Blueberry Cucumber Gimlet

For an alternative and totally unpredictable beverage, go for the gimlet. This particular cocktail is served at Del Frisco’s Grille, but it’s easy to reproduce.

- 2.0 ounces of Hendrick’s Gin

- 0.5 ounces of fresh lime juice

- 0.75 ounces of real blueberries

- 1 spoonful of diced cucumbers

- Sliced cucumbers

Pour the ingredients into a shaker glass. Add ice then shake again (about 10-15 times). Strain the beverage into a glass filled with ice; garnish with cucumber wheels.

Sweet Tea Cocktail

Try this refreshing boozy beverage courtesy of culinary master Guy Fieri. Fortunately, you don’t have to be a master chef to throw together this delicious concoction.

- 4 fresh mint leave

- 3 raspberries

- 2 pieces of skinned and chopped cucumbers

- 3 ounces of lemonade

- 2 ounces of Sweet Tea Vodka (Seagram’s will do)

- Ice

- Lemon

Muddle the mint, raspberries, cucumber and ice in a shaker. Pour in the sweet tea vodka and lemonade and shake well. Serve the drink in mason jars or high ball glasses and add a lemon wheel for garnish.

Bluegrass Sunrise Cocktail

This simple and satisfying drink is a classic cocktail beverage at Azur Restaurant and Patio in Lexington, Kentucky. It’s a must-try for bourbon lovers.

- 1 and ¼ ounces of Makers Mark 46 Bourbon

- ¾ ounces of Grand Marnier

- 4 ounces of orange juice

- A splash of grenadine

Add all of the ingredients – save for the grenadine – in a shaker and mix well. Strain and serve in a champagne glass or martini glass. Serve to guests chilled and garnished with an orange twist and cherry.

Orange Bee Sting

This drink calls for a Belgian wheat beer and some Grand Marnier, so it will appeal to the beer-drinkers as well. This is how you make this original Food Network drink recipe.

- 2 teaspoons of wildflower or orange blossom honey

- 1 ½ ounces of orange liqueur like Grand Marnier

- 3 dashes of bitters

- One 12-ounce chilled Belgian wheat beer of your choosing (the recipe suggests Hoegaarden)

- Orange wedges

Mix the honey with one tablespoon of warm water to dissolve it. Stir the orange liqueur and honey together in a tall pilsner glass. Add the bitters then top off with the beer (allow a small head to form). Finish it off by garnishing with orange wedges.

