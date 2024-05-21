5 Democrats running in primary election for nomination for Oregon secretary of state

This story will be updated at 8 p.m. with the first election results.

Five Democrats are running to be Oregon's next secretary of state, who will be charged with restoring public trust in an office that has seen high turnover in recent years.

In 2015, Democratic Jeanne Atkins was appointed to the role after Kate Brown's ascension to Oregon governor. Dennis Richardson, the first Republican in the role since the '80s, died during his term. Bev Clarno served the remainder of his term.

Then in 2023, Shemia Fagan resigned after it was revealed she had accepted a $10,000-a-month consulting contract with cannabis company La Mota at the same time her office was auditing the marijuana industry. LaVonne Griffin-Valade has been the secretary of state since June 2023.

The secretary of state is responsible for overseeing Oregon's elections, guiding state audits, and managing various records. They also serve on the three-member State Land Board with the governor and treasurer and as chair of the Oregon Board of Sustainability and Environment.

The winner of the Democrat primary will advance to the November general election against the winner of the Republican primary.

From top left moving clockwise, James Crary, Dave Stauffer, Tobias Read and James Manning Jr. are running in the Democratic primary for Oregon secretary of state.

James Crary is a retired attorney and director of the Pinehurst School Board.

Crary said as secretary of state he hoped to implement an "electronic candidate forum" to the SOS website for voters to ask questions of anyone running for office in the state.

State Sen. James Manning Jr. from Eugene who served 24 years in active duty for the U.S. Army and in the office of the Assistant Inspector General, said elections, audits and climate action would be top of mind if elected.

Manning said he would expand voter registration by adding eligible college and university students to automatic registration.

Tobias Read, state treasurer since 2017 and former state lawmaker for 10 years, said his priorities as secretary of state would be restoring public trust in the office and assuring Oregonians that elections are transparent, safe, and legitimate.

Read also said he wanted to improve ballot access and restructure the website used to track campaign finance data and election filings.

Dave Stauffer, a retired attorney and former securities analyst for the state, often referred questions about his campaign to using the office of secretary of state to request aid in implementing the use of his five inventions.

Stauffer said this would "greatly decrease the carbon dioxide pollution in the air and decrease the heat and drought that has plagued our climate.”

Paul Damian Wells, a retired electrical engineer who describes himself as a "voting rights activist," declined to respond to questions from the Statesman Journal questions.

