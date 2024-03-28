5 Delaware residents, including 7-month-old killed in head-on collision with semi in PA

Five people from the Delaware, Ohio area, including a 7-month-old, died Tuesday in a crash in Pennsylvania, according to the Fayette County, Pennsylvania coroner.

Five people from the Delaware, Ohio area, including a 7-month-old, died Tuesday in a crash in Pennsylvania, according to the Fayette County, Pennsylvania coroner.

Harold Nibert, 55, Bradley Thivener, 47, Krystal May, 36, Amanda Dawson, 33 and 7-month-old Kullen Dawson died in the crash, Coroner Bob Baker posted on his Facebook page.

Authorities received a call about 1:46 p.m. Tuesday about a crash in Wharton Township, Pennsylvania, about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh near the West Virginia border.

The five victims of the crash were all in the same car, according to the coroner.

Nibert was eastbound when a black Honda Accord when his car crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a semi head-on. All of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 5 Delaware residents, including 7-month-old killed in PA semi crash