These are the 5 deadliest highways to drive on in SC, new study shows. Here’s how bad they are

There’s always a chance of danger when driving, but some roads are far more of a threat than others in South Carolina.

A new study has revealed the five deadliest highways to drive on in the Palmetto State. The study, by The Barber Law Firm, analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data from 2018 to 2022 to determine which state highways had the highest average yearly fatalities.

Deadliest SC highways

#1 SC Highway 9

South Carolina Highway 9 took the top spot for most deaths, with an average of 14.8 fatalities per year over the five-year period that was measured. There were 74 deaths recorded on the highway in total in the time period, from 70 fatal crashes. The worst year for fatalities was 2021, when 18 deaths occurred.

The major state highway is 259.57 miles long and travels from Cherry Grove Beach to North Carolina.

#2 SC Highway 6

South Carolina Highway 6 had an average of 11.6 fatalities. Between 2018 and 2022, there were 56 fatal crashes, which resulted in 58 deaths. And 2021 was the worst year when 13 crashes resulted in 13 deaths. The 116 mile-long highway extends from the Ballentine community to the town of Moncks Corner.

#3 SC Highway 34

South Carolina Highway 34 had an average of 11.6 fatalities between 2018 and 2022. With 15 fatalities caused by 13 accidents, 2021 was the deadliest year. The highway is 185.93 miles long and extends from Greenwood to Dillon and connects the city of Winnsboro, Newberry, Camden, Darlington and Bishopville.

#4 SC Highway 20

South Carolina Highway 20 had an average if 8.2 fatalities a year. The 53 mile-long highway connects the cities of Abbeville, Belton, Greenville and Williamson.

#5 Highway 41

South Carolina Highway 41 rounded out the list in fifth place with eight average deaths a year. The 121.5 mile-long highway connects the Charleston region with parts of the Pee Dee region.

Driving safety tips

Here are a few general driving safety tips from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Rain: Be mindful of standing water that could cause you to lose traction and control of your car. Always turn your headlights on in the rain. And if your vehicle skids out of control, steer in direction of the skid. Also, if you see water covering the roadway, don’t try to cross it since it may be too deep and could cause your car to stall.

Fog: When driving in fog, turn on headlamps in the daytime and on low beam at night. Never use high beams in fog since the light can be reflected, making it more difficult to see. Use the white line on the right side of the highway as a guide in foggy conditions.

Work zones: When approaches road work zones, slow down to allow for any unforeseen circumstances. The heavy equipment used is dangerous to motorists since it frequently enters the road from various points.

Aggressive drivers: If you encounter someone who is driving recklessly or aggressively, slow down and let them go around you. Keep a safe distance.

Tire blowout: If you have a tire blowout, keep a good grip on the steering wheel and allow your car to coast to a stop as you try to get off the main traveled portion of the highway. Do not brake or speed up to get out of the way of motorists as this may cause your vehicle to crash.