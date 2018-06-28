Capital Gazette Shooting That Killed 5 Was 'Targeted': The Latest

Five people were killed and at least three were injured in a shooting that police described as a “targeted attack” at the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday, authorities confirmed.

“This was a targeted attack on the Capital Gazette,” acting Anne Arundel County Police Chief William Krampf said at a news conference. “He looked for his victims as he walked through the lower level.”

Lt. Ryan Frashure said a gunman opened fire at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis — an office building where the newspaper’s office is located. The suspect, who is a white male in his late 30s, was taken into custody and was being questioned Thursday evening, police said. He has not been identified but Krampf confirmed he used a shotgun.

The Capital Gazette, which runs several newspapers out of its Annapolis office, had received threats on social media as recently as Thursday, Krampf said. Police were still trying to find out who sent the threats but said they indicated violence.

Krampf also said that what police previously believed may have been an explosive device inside the building was actually canisters from smoke grenades that the suspect used when he entered the building. “This person was prepared to shoot people. His intent was to cause harm,” Krampf said.

The Associated Press reported the suspect was not cooperating with investigators and quoted a law enforcement official as saying the suspect had mutilated his fingers in a possible attempt to prevent authorities from identifying him.

Frashure said officers arrived in the midst of the shooting and engaged the suspected gunman and apprehended him. He added Thursday evening that there was no gunfire exchanged between officers and the suspect.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gazette crime reporter Phil Davis tweeted an account of the shooting, saying: “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

Davis also told the Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, that multiple people had been shot.

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” he told the Sun. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Police said around 170 people were evacuated from the building and tactical teams have secured the building so investigators could take over the scene. Officers have set a relocation point inside the Lord and Taylor department store in a nearby mall.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted, “Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis” – adding “Praying for those at the scene and for our community.”

The Sun reported that the Baltimore Police Department did a sweep of the Sun newsroom, which is about 26 miles away, following the report of the shooting in Annapolis.

The LAPD said it was “reaching out” to media organizations and monitoring the shooting.