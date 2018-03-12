5 dead as helicopter crashes into New York's East River

A helicopter crashed into the East River in New York City Sunday evening around 7 p.m. EDT, killing five people.

A total of six people, including the pilot, were on board the helicopter, which was owned by Liberty Helicopter Tours, according to the New York Police Department.



First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the waterway just north of Roosevelt Island and is "reportedly inverted in the water." (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)





The pilot was able to free himself, but five others had to be rescued from the helicopter. Three of them were taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, while the other two were declared dead at the scene.

Police and fire personnel immediately responded and were assisted by divers during the rescue operation.



FDNY members are on scene with @nypdnews for a confirmed helicopter in the East River, 8611 E 91 St. Manhattan pic.twitter.com/zojrGp2Ay0 — FDNY (@FDNY) March 11, 2018

"Skies were clear and winds were from the northwest between 6 and 12 mph at the time of the incident," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson said.

A gauge near the Battery reported a water temperature of 39.9 Fahrenheit around the time of the crash.

