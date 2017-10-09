5 Companies With the Most Luxurious Employee Perks

Ruhdwulf: What is wrong with Trump? What is wrong with Republicans? Do what it takes to get aid to Puerto Rico as fast as possible and at a rate they can afford. The money Trump has spent in just 8 months on flying to Mar-a-Lago or to one of his New Jersey golf courses for the weekend would have paid to send something like 128 cargo ships to Puerto Rico. I don't know what it is, but Trump's hatred of Puerto Ricans is deep and strong.